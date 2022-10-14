Autumn Palette

What good fortune it was that we visited this sun-dappled glen when we did! Today clouded over and it rained, but that gave me good reason to continue packing. I did take a break for some hours in the art room collaging a small 'zine, a comfortable size so as not to overwhelm myself! It's been forever since I created any art away from the computer.



You overwhelmed me with your comments about yesterday's Looking Glass post! Do you realize that happened because I inverted the image? I'd been reading about the photoball and inverting that finished image, so I gave this a try!



I'll add a joke on myself...As we set out along the water I was thrilled with the light and the reflected images! I said to Ken that I wanted to go around the pond to the other side because from that direction the reflections were upright. Either he didn't hear me or he was rolling his eyes. Think about it... Did you get it faster than I did?!