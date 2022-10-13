Sign up
Photo 2097
Through the Looking Glass
There's a little glen with ponds and a stream off the main road; I've been waiting for autumn to arrive to go there. I wasn't disappointed.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
12th October 2022 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
autumn
,
pond
,
nova scotia
,
blockhouse
,
nd filter
KWind
ace
This is magical!! FAV.
October 13th, 2022
*lynn
ace
Oh my! this is absolutely gorgeous!
October 13th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
That’s just incredible
October 13th, 2022
amyK
ace
Golden!
October 13th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Magical!
October 13th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2022
