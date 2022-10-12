Previous
Subtle Autumn Changes... by Weezilou
Photo 2096

Subtle Autumn Changes...

I love having the purple house for the seasonal backdrops it affords! This may be one of my favorites with the addition of oranges to the color palette!

(How "thoughtful" of the daisies to bloom in that lovely diagonal vignette!)
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Lisa Conrad
Love the purple color of the house. So pretty
October 12th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
I like the purple color, and the details of the windows and door!
October 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What a pretty front door! You captured it so well.
October 12th, 2022  
