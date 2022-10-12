Sign up
Photo 2096
Subtle Autumn Changes...
I love having the purple house for the seasonal backdrops it affords! This may be one of my favorites with the addition of oranges to the color palette!
(How "thoughtful" of the daisies to bloom in that lovely diagonal vignette!)
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
3
3
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2096
photos
94
followers
129
following
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
12th October 2022 10:04am
Tags
home
,
fall
,
autumn
,
decorating
,
nova scotia
,
lunenburg
,
purple house
,
décor
Lisa Conrad
Love the purple color of the house. So pretty
October 12th, 2022
Elyse Klemchuk
I like the purple color, and the details of the windows and door!
October 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
What a pretty front door! You captured it so well.
October 12th, 2022
