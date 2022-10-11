Previous
"Peter, Peter..." by Weezilou
Photo 2095

"Peter, Peter..."

After a month of designing my photo book and taking a week-long Lightroom course, I was ready to cut loose when I saw that 5+2 was doing an Alien theme. My first attempt to turn myself into a cat was a creepy disaster (!) but, why stop when I was just having fun?! It's said that cats are suspected Aliens, so here's the proof!

Now that I got that out of my system, I need to start packing a bit. Though the house remains unsold, we're going to begin clearing and taking items to the family members who asked for them. Bittersweet...
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
