Drawn into Apicology

Who doesn't love watching bees go about their routines? As I look at those impossibly tiny veins, I wonder what courses through them! I might not enjoy entomology as much as I would the scientific study of bees, known as Melittology as well as Apicology. With already too many projects and wonders to attend to, I'll find pleasure in photographing them, and I certainly enjoy seeing what the community shares from the hive here as well!