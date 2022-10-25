Time Travel through the Haze...

We've been away for three days on an amazing little holiday in Shelburne, Nova Scotia. The weather has been mild, but foggy for nearly the entire time. Everyone was apologizing that I didn't have "sunny photography weather", but I couldn't have been happier! This was a thriving seaport town in the early 1700s, and many of the homes and buildings on the road along the docks are still standing. We stayed in a charming inn, the only ones staying the night with friends who traveled with us. The delightful young innkeeper, Amanda, allowed me into all the rooms to take photographs, a nice perk!



I have enough photos to keep my days filled while I get more serious about packing. Just as well the many museums were closed for the season or I can't imagine how many more pictures I might have! Such a shame about the weather...they said!