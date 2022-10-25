Previous
Time Travel through the Haze... by Weezilou
Photo 2103

We've been away for three days on an amazing little holiday in Shelburne, Nova Scotia. The weather has been mild, but foggy for nearly the entire time. Everyone was apologizing that I didn't have "sunny photography weather", but I couldn't have been happier! This was a thriving seaport town in the early 1700s, and many of the homes and buildings on the road along the docks are still standing. We stayed in a charming inn, the only ones staying the night with friends who traveled with us. The delightful young innkeeper, Amanda, allowed me into all the rooms to take photographs, a nice perk!

I have enough photos to keep my days filled while I get more serious about packing. Just as well the many museums were closed for the season or I can't imagine how many more pictures I might have! Such a shame about the weather...they said!
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Corinne C ace
A nice picture, I love how the fog soften the buildings. Nova Scotia is beautiful!
October 26th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
@corinnec Thanks, Corinne! Living where you do in NH, I hope you've been able to spend time here... SO many different regions only short drives from one another! We do love it!
October 26th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
I like the picture and the fog does give a nice atmosphere.
October 26th, 2022  
