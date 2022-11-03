Previous
Halloween Moon by Weezilou
Photo 2110

Halloween Moon

*Just another photo of the moon*, so I tried to dress it up a bit...and it WAS Halloween, after all!
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
578% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Well done
November 3rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful, especially with the purple/blue sky!
November 3rd, 2022  
