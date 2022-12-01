Toyland, toyland
Little girl and boy land
While you dwell within it
You are ever happy there
Childhood's joy land
Mystic merry toyland
Once you pass its borders
You can ne'er return again
Among items I brought from the Purple house, this sweet little tea set that I thought Hazel might like to put in her room. I hadn't considered that she might actually still indulge in hosting a party! She filled the sugar bowl and topped the tea pot with water and a couple of flower petals, offering some to all her guests.
God bless the children, and may their sweet spirits and imagination infuse their years ahead when the world feels less gentle than this moment.
Jong geleerd, oud gedaan. (Learn at young age is doing the rest of you life.)
Two Dutch sayings on this sweet capture. .