Childhood's Joy Land... by Weezilou
Childhood's Joy Land...

Toyland, toyland
Little girl and boy land
While you dwell within it
You are ever happy there

Childhood's joy land
Mystic merry toyland
Once you pass its borders
You can ne'er return again

Among items I brought from the Purple house, this sweet little tea set that I thought Hazel might like to put in her room. I hadn't considered that she might actually still indulge in hosting a party! She filled the sugar bowl and topped the tea pot with water and a couple of flower petals, offering some to all her guests.

God bless the children, and may their sweet spirits and imagination infuse their years ahead when the world feels less gentle than this moment.

Nov 23
Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
Corinne C ace
A lovely picture, and such a sweet story
December 1st, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
So sweet and I am sure it was a wonderful tea party! So lovely to watch children playing!
December 1st, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Zoals de ouden zongen, piepen de jongen. ( like the old singing bleebs the young.)
Jong geleerd, oud gedaan. (Learn at young age is doing the rest of you life.)
Two Dutch sayings on this sweet capture. .
December 1st, 2022  
