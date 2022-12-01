Childhood's Joy Land...

Toyland, toyland

Little girl and boy land

While you dwell within it

You are ever happy there



Childhood's joy land

Mystic merry toyland

Once you pass its borders

You can ne'er return again



Among items I brought from the Purple house, this sweet little tea set that I thought Hazel might like to put in her room. I hadn't considered that she might actually still indulge in hosting a party! She filled the sugar bowl and topped the tea pot with water and a couple of flower petals, offering some to all her guests.



God bless the children, and may their sweet spirits and imagination infuse their years ahead when the world feels less gentle than this moment.



