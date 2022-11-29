A Frosty Welcome!

Though having been too occupied to post photos during our recent move, I continued to capture moments along the way! On this first morning back in the USA, I was struck by the "sunlight making the bare trees appear to shimmer like silver!" Slowly I realized that yesterday's snowfall melted enough, only to freeze overnight, and we were treated to this beautiful event! There would be no stopping along the highway through Maine, so my task was to keep shooting and hoping for something representative of the view we enjoyed! Many of you likely anticipate such a sight at least once over your winter, and perhaps I'll be so fortunate as to see your pictures and know first-hand how gorgeous this can be!



(Taken Nov 17)