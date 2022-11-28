..The Days Dwindle Down to a Precious Few...

...having been away now for six months, I'm unsure if I'm leaving home base or returning to the other one... We closed the Purple House in Nova Scotia, drove in steady snowfall through the length of New Brunswick. and arrived at our daughter's Massachusetts home 10 days ago. As she'd only moved in last June, we brought art & contents from up north, and have had such fun decorating and watching a new transformation!



Thanksgiving was a quiet meal on Thursday, but on Friday evening we celebrated by taking the grandkids to see The Nutcracker at a beautiful, old theater in the nearby city. The following day Heather's friends and families had a gathering here, everyone bringing copious amounts of appetizers, casseroles and beverages! It felt joyous to see the children having such fun, dashing through to play in the yard, technology-free, in an old-fashioned manner! When they returned, hungry for sweets, I watched as 12 of them tucked away nearly all of a coconut cake and large chocolate-chip cookies! As granddaughter, Hazel, passed me in the hall, she said, "This is my friend; she's sleeping over!"...and they were gone again!



It was before 1 that the house was quiet, but everyone knows that children, high on sugar and excitement, don't sleep, so we were all back in the kitchen awaiting hot coffee by 8!

"The friend's" mother came to pick her up, and everyone, still in pajamas, stood in the kitchen rehashing the previous evening and drinking coffee with warm feelings and much laughter!



And so, too soon, our final week is underway... So many good times and precious memories. We'll put the finishing touches on our final departure, and, knowing that nothing more can be done, we look forward to a Friday dinner invitation in the home of Heather's friend and the children's classmates.



Saturday night, another state, another bed and another beginning. Unpack, put up the tree and let the Advent Season begin!