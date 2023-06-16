Previous
Next
Chacuteries by Weezilou
Photo 2146

Chacuteries

Still busy with "calm on the horizon", so we entertained on the patio with a light variety before dinner that evening.
16th June 2023 16th Jun 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful image of a fabulous buffet!
June 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise