My friends Know me Well!

(I have Opinions and I know how to use them! I love lively conversation!) We had two neighbor friends down to dinner last night and one of them brought me this kitchen towel she'd spotted on vacation...perfect! We sat around the table for six hours over a delicious meal, and instead of heady political conversation and testing our knowledge of current events, we shared funny stories from our pasts and soon we were laughing hysterically! It all just flowed! (We've been neighbors and friends for 50 years!)