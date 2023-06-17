Previous
My friends Know me Well! by Weezilou
Photo 2147

My friends Know me Well!

(I have Opinions and I know how to use them! I love lively conversation!) We had two neighbor friends down to dinner last night and one of them brought me this kitchen towel she'd spotted on vacation...perfect! We sat around the table for six hours over a delicious meal, and instead of heady political conversation and testing our knowledge of current events, we shared funny stories from our pasts and soon we were laughing hysterically! It all just flowed! (We've been neighbors and friends for 50 years!)
17th June 2023 17th Jun 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Corinne C ace
A fun gift
June 18th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Love ❤️ it!
June 18th, 2023  
