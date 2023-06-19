Previous
Partying with Our 100 Year-Old Friend by Weezilou
Photo 2149

Partying with Our 100 Year-Old Friend

Magi and I met as convention delegates back in 1979 , and with the others in our group, remained friends through the years. Until covid hit, we met for luncheons annually with surprisingly few passing away until recent years. One of our group lived to be 105! I was close-to-the youngest in the group at the time, and have been the delegated photographer through the years, making several memory books for the group.

Magi's birthday was today and her daughter arranged a lovely luncheon gathering with family coming from from around the country. I met some accomplished and fascinating relatives and hope some of us might remain in touch! One other, a 3rd cousin, took many photos also, and we parted with plans to pool our pictures and make a memory book for Magi. It was such a good time...we'll likely make one for ourselves also!
Danette Thompson ace
What a lovely photo of your beautiful friend.
June 21st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I'm glad you said partying and not parting! Good for her!
June 21st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great photo of your lovely friend! Such a nice story.
June 21st, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@danette Will be writing to you about the gathering! Her s-i-l used to ride in the rodeo, then was a wrangler on movie/tv sets and an extra when needed!
June 21st, 2023  
