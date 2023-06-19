Partying with Our 100 Year-Old Friend

Magi and I met as convention delegates back in 1979 , and with the others in our group, remained friends through the years. Until covid hit, we met for luncheons annually with surprisingly few passing away until recent years. One of our group lived to be 105! I was close-to-the youngest in the group at the time, and have been the delegated photographer through the years, making several memory books for the group.



Magi's birthday was today and her daughter arranged a lovely luncheon gathering with family coming from from around the country. I met some accomplished and fascinating relatives and hope some of us might remain in touch! One other, a 3rd cousin, took many photos also, and we parted with plans to pool our pictures and make a memory book for Magi. It was such a good time...we'll likely make one for ourselves also!