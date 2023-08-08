Previous
A Busy Bee is my Inspiration! by Weezilou
Photo 2158

A Busy Bee is my Inspiration!

A packing day lies ahead, but I'm ready for the challenge! I'll put on some music and welcome the storm that's coming our way!
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
591% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oooh packing? Sounds exciting.......lovely pic.
August 8th, 2023  
JackieR ace
fabuulllooouusssse
August 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful image, so summery! Are you going on a trip? How exciting!
August 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow a lovely fluffy bee.
August 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise