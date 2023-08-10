Unspeakable Tragedy

Taken on a happier day in Lahaina, Maui, when I was thinking of how incredibly fortunate we were to visit here often... I'm without words to express the overwhelming sadness and loss I feel to know that no one will ever see this scene again. My daughter, Ashley, and her family flew there the day before the fire began, but they are staying in the town of Kihei. She called us late at night here when it all began, and it was a couple of days before she got any news of what had happened. This morning she called to say she'd heard the famous banyan tree had burned but knew little more. It was Pam Knowler who sent me an article from England that made my blood run cold. It's ALL gone...everything that was Lahaina. I'm without words that so many lost their lives...I can't imagine, but I also heard there were only 1000 firefighters. Not nearly enough. We have friends in "upcountry" Kula on the slopes of Haleakala, and I know the fire reached there as well. For now, our daughter and family are safe, and aren't due to leave until Monday, but I can't begin to imagine how they're going to evacuate everyone without homes, or tourists who lost their hotels! I have a personal interest, having first visited Maui when I was around 2, and lived in the islands until I was almost 9. The story is only just coming to light, and I'm sure amidst the coming human travel chaos, I'll be getting more of a story that's yet to unfold.



Photo taken in happy colors on March 1, 2015