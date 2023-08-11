Previous
It's Best that the Future is Hidden from our Sight by Weezilou
It's Best that the Future is Hidden from our Sight

"Photos are a return ticket to a moment, otherwise gone."

Taken from inside the the Courthouse in the Banyan Court, Lahaina, Maui. Ken looks out past the marina below.
March 3, 2015
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the pov adds so much interest to this image
August 11th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nicely framed
August 11th, 2023  
