Emphasis on *GREAT* (Dane)

One of my neighbours loves and adopts animals like I would do if I were home more! Ken called me to the back door to see what my neighbour, Pam, had brought to show me. I was thinking "another cat" for her cattery, so I was not prepared to see this! What a magnificent dog! In my teens, we had two Great Danes, so I adore their temperament and think they are stunningly beautiful! They stayed for well over an hour, and then more neighbours came by with the children to see the neighbourhood newcomer! Amazingly she's a rescue dog whose former owner loved her, but soon realized they couldn't afford to feed her! In picking such a large dog, that should have been a consideration! Their loss is my friend's gain, and "Jersey" now joins the family that owns my former cat, Dinah...who still drops in to visit! Win win!