"All Hands on Deck!"

That was the headline on the Maui paper after the fire ravaged life as we knew it in Lahaina and just flew home, safely, last night. They all spent the last two days assisting at the animal shelter, packing food to hand out. My little "Moving Sale" switched to a fund for the survivors of the inferno. I set out the photo we'd taken on a happier day when the boys wanted to see the fire department there.



If you can help in any fashion, my daughter said that the animal shelter and mauiunitedway.org are asking for any help that can be offered. I'm just asking people to take what they'd like and leave a donation to be sent, and they seem appreciative of the opportunity to help. It's all about humanity.