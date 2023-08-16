I can't exclaim enough about the surprise that overtook us yesterday! People had been arriving steadily though the day, made purchases and donated money to send to mauiunitedway.org to help Maui heal. Late in the afternoon a small group came in, I stepped into the hall to greet them, and the lady said, "I want you to meet Arthur Dauphanie"! Ken and I were absolutely dumbstruck! We knew of the family name all the years we've been in Lunenburg, but never once met anyone with that name! The lady said to Arthur, "Does it look the same?" to which he replied, "It hasn't changed"!



Here stood the gentleman who grew up in this house as a child, his grandfather having built it! It had stayed in the family for many years, the couple before us having lived here only briefly before we bought it in 2001. These folks lived nearby, always wondering who the people were who came here part time. All the while we wondered if there were remaining members of the original owners living nearby!



We were mesmerized as they told family stories we'd heard of as part of the town history! How I would have loved to have known them earlier, to have invited them to dinners and parties here through the years! To have dropped in for a cup of coffee... We liked them all immediately, and certainly felt a kindred spirit! They said they'd never wanted to intrude on our lives (clearly not knowing of the dozens upon dozens of visitors who came through and stayed a while!)



Today, having the doors thrown open for the moving sale, they felt more comfortable dropping in! How I wish they hadn't waited, but blessed that they hadn't waited any longer! Here they were, shy by only four days of the anniversary of the day we bought the house, 22 years ago! What an amazing prayer to have had answered!



"Be not forgetful to welcome strangers, for thereby we might welcome angels, unaware."

Hebrews 13:2-4