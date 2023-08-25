Living in Lunenburg is like a Hallmark Movie!

And here's the proof! A little Christmas in late August, melting snow and all! ...things have been so incredibly busy, I'll copy I paragraph I sent to a friend last night that tells the story here! Forgive me if I'm absent at present, but I think this is the sort of thing many of us would get a kick out of, given the chance! So, Hallmark Movie, "Christmas Island", coming in December! Currently, Ken and friends are watching "The Sinner" (episode 5) that was also filmed on this same block! I wrote the following in an email:



"Our day today (and everyday we've been here!) has been so filled with work, broken up with visits with friends! Just a glimpse at our last 7 hours (written at 10:30 PM) I'll share with you! Long-time friends invited us to join them for dinner "in town" (consisting of three "main" streets!) We spent a lovely two hours catching up and having a delicious fish meal. We had a little surprise for them after dinner as a friend who drives a horse drawn carriage through town while telling Lunenburg's history, had told me she'd give us a ride before we left. She was able to do it at 5 after we'd had an early dinner, and our friends, who've lived locally, but on the outside edge of town, had never taken the ride! Well, it was just amazing what we came upon! A Hallmark Christmas movie is being filmed here, so the area for the movie set was all decked out with Christmas trees and Christmas decorations in the shop windows! We'd have a great time, said our goodbyes and returned home to pack some more! Later, Ken said he had to run out to the bank and I said I'd come along to get more photos of the decorations, as some of my photos weren't crisp! What did we come upon, now, after sunset, but the trees were lit and it was now a "Hot Set" prepared for filming! We stayed until 10, watched all the equipment being set up for a 90 sec take! While we stood there, a man in a ball cap came up and said to me (jokingly), "Chaos! Utter Chaos!" I said to him, "So what's your roll in all this? " to which he replied, "I'm a finger pointer...I stand here and point my finger!" Came to find out, he was the director! I chatted with several interesting people who had their jobs to do, but all seemed interested in visiting as there's not a lot to do if their task hadn't yet come up! The Hallmark Christmas movie is going to be called "Christmas Island"... I haven't watched television in years and, even when Ken comes across one filmed here, I don't watch it; I've seen a number of them over time. However, when you're there to watch a scene being filmed, it's reason enough to check it all out! So "Merry Christmas!"...it was all melting snow and life from within a Hallmark movie tonight!"