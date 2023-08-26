Previous
"Slovenly Peter" by Weezilou
Photo 2166

"Slovenly Peter"

Have you heard of the book, "Der Struwwelpeter ("shock-headed Peter" or "Slovenly Peter") is an 1845 German children's book written and illustrated by Heinrich Hoffmann. It comprises ten illustrated and rhymed stories, mostly about children." It was a heavy-handed book about raising children to have proper manners.

Here we have an example of how not to properly dine at the dinner table!

I can't help myself, feeding them! One night a mom and three young'uns were here to eat...I think this is one that broke from the group, but he needs a bit of polishing yet!
Pam Knowler ace
I love this capture! He is so relaxed as he is eating! Oh I do love raccoons!
August 26th, 2023  
