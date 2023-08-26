"Slovenly Peter"

Have you heard of the book, "Der Struwwelpeter ("shock-headed Peter" or "Slovenly Peter") is an 1845 German children's book written and illustrated by Heinrich Hoffmann. It comprises ten illustrated and rhymed stories, mostly about children." It was a heavy-handed book about raising children to have proper manners.



Here we have an example of how not to properly dine at the dinner table!



I can't help myself, feeding them! One night a mom and three young'uns were here to eat...I think this is one that broke from the group, but he needs a bit of polishing yet!

