Blue Moon by Weezilou
Photo 2167

Blue Moon

...and so we approach the end of this chapter of our Life's story, 22 six-month summers in Nova Scotia, "A Slice of Heaven" as it was first described to us by a friend, in a little town that became out Heart Home. The movers emptied the rooms yesterday and we'll spend our last two nights in a home offered to us by a friend. All those years were significantly life-changing, every summer a new variable, and every day's incidents, memorable ones. One daughter married her charming husband sixteen years ago on our back deck, and through the years, as the children came along, we added photos to the family album. From the playground across the street to trips to the zoo, all the many beaches, Maritime museums and sails in inlets with friends to a ride on the Bluenose, out to the ocean. With our newfound friends, we traveled to Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island, the Madeleine Islands, Quebec City, and St John, New Brunswick. Friends we'd made on 365 came to visit and we introduced them to a step-back in time in Sherbrooke Village, a glass of wine out in Blue Rocks and photo safari's in the Autumn. The best vetted music students came here to study at the Lunenburg Academy of Musical Performance and we helped to provide housing and made them welcome. We held dinner parties that included the instructors, some of the top musicians in their field, and their students have gone on to build distinguished careers of their own. Our local friends had moved here from countries including, South Africa, England, Italy, Scotland, Switzerland, Finland, and Australia, not to mention the United States and elsewhere in Canada! This U.N.E.S.C.O. site, brought tourists each summer and lavished on them a weekly list of entertainment opportunities and musical events, all to which we were also privy! Music concerts in the bandstand across the street were within easy access for our visiting company, or enjoyed by sitting in the living room next to an open window. We were blessed on all sides by some of the kindest, most loving and delightful neighbours money can't buy...they were a Gift.

And so, on our last day as homeowners in town, we'll drop in for last good-byes and have dinner at a favorite restaurant in Mahone Bay with the Carpenter who made our home improvements and became our engaging friend. Years ago he began calling me "Mom", and as happens in families, we'll sign the papers to our car over to him tonight. We'll head out tomorrow morning, US-bound to visit our daughter and grandkids another time.

"Goodbye Lunenburg..." "Goodbye, Son..."
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
A moving story. Thanks for sharing and all the best for future ventures.
August 29th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Your narrative brought tears to my eyes and at the same time joy to my heart - what wonderful memories and experiences you were so lucky to have - best wishes for the next part of your journey :)
August 29th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Such a lovely, poignant, farewell to your Heart Home, Louise. Oh the memories (and photos 🥰) you will treasure forever. You can surely say that you and Ken had the best of both of your worlds those 22 years.
August 29th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
How utterly beautiful - joyful yet poignant in that lovely narrative. All my love to you both ❤️
August 29th, 2023  
