Photo 2168
Emerging
Seeing "the light at the end of the tunnel", this is the first day in six weeks that I had enough time to create a collage from recent photos I've taken.
In the weeks ahead there'll be work again to do when all I want to do is to dive into art projects... I'll use the completion of those tasks to be my incentive...
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
collage
digby
digby gap
FunnyFace
Very nice, just says warm summer hazy days.
September 6th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Really ethereal image. I like it.
Good luck with your 'reemerging'!
September 6th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
This is gorgeous. Thinking of you often and wishing you well in this transition time ❤️
September 6th, 2023
Good luck with your 'reemerging'!