Previous
Emerging by Weezilou
Photo 2168

Emerging

Seeing "the light at the end of the tunnel", this is the first day in six weeks that I had enough time to create a collage from recent photos I've taken.

In the weeks ahead there'll be work again to do when all I want to do is to dive into art projects... I'll use the completion of those tasks to be my incentive...
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FunnyFace
Very nice, just says warm summer hazy days.
September 6th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Really ethereal image. I like it.

Good luck with your 'reemerging'!
September 6th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
This is gorgeous. Thinking of you often and wishing you well in this transition time ❤️
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise