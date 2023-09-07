Previous
Learn Something New Every Day! by Weezilou
Photo 2169

Learn Something New Every Day!

Having lived in the tropics in my childhood, I thought Hibiscus were native to the lands near the equator. When my daughter, in Massachusetts, said she had a hibiscus in her yard, I couldn't imagine it could survive cold (Really COLD!) winters! There's no mistaking the form, so with some research, I think she has a "Midnight Marvel" with nearly black leaves, clusters of buds and saucer-sized blooms that rival any tropical blossom!

That shade of Black-Red is incredible and I did no color adjustment! I think I need one of these in California!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
594% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a knockout colour! I would love this plant in my garden!
September 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise