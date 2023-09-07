Learn Something New Every Day!

Having lived in the tropics in my childhood, I thought Hibiscus were native to the lands near the equator. When my daughter, in Massachusetts, said she had a hibiscus in her yard, I couldn't imagine it could survive cold (Really COLD!) winters! There's no mistaking the form, so with some research, I think she has a "Midnight Marvel" with nearly black leaves, clusters of buds and saucer-sized blooms that rival any tropical blossom!



That shade of Black-Red is incredible and I did no color adjustment! I think I need one of these in California!