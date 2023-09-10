Well Camouflaged!

We arrived back in California this weekend, and after an early dinner, I sat in the yard as the golden hour was underway. A butterfly swirled and circled around the pincushion plant that hadn't handled our absence well. Here I had a newcomer whom I didn't recognize, so I set out to research again! I found this to be a Gulf Fritillary whose favorite foliage are Passion Flower and Lantana. Our new passion fruit vine exploded in size while we were away, so it seems the butterflies came along for the ride! Win Win!