Well Camouflaged! by Weezilou
Well Camouflaged!

We arrived back in California this weekend, and after an early dinner, I sat in the yard as the golden hour was underway. A butterfly swirled and circled around the pincushion plant that hadn't handled our absence well. Here I had a newcomer whom I didn't recognize, so I set out to research again! I found this to be a Gulf Fritillary whose favorite foliage are Passion Flower and Lantana. Our new passion fruit vine exploded in size while we were away, so it seems the butterflies came along for the ride! Win Win!
Louise & Ken

Danette Thompson ace
How wonderful that you have new friends to enjoy! Glad you are home.
September 11th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@danette Perhaps the more interesting story was that storms across country and airports that shut down sent us on a very circuitous route home, midnight hours trying to sleep in an airport we were never meant to fly to and arriving home 32 hours later! But I'm too tired to expound on that further! Went to sleep at 6:30 last evening after being up for 40+ hours! And THAT's why I was sitting and watching butterflies today! (You would understand the joke in all that!)
September 11th, 2023  
