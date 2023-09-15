Temporarily Closed for Repairs

I'll be fine, but I tested my agile dancing skills on Monday, and I'm incapable of doing a pirouette and sufficient back flip to land me on my feet. When will I learn? Along the way, I met a number of ministering angels angels and I'll be good as new soon! I'm not one to whimper about ailments; we all have them. I'll be hoisting a camera again when this temporary affliction is behind me. I have plenty of joy to smile about and look forward to posting photos from Sunny California again soon... This Patient appreciates your patience!