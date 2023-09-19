Aloha and Laughter Amongst Friends

Just what the doctor ordered! Or in this case, it was my nurse, Chris, on the last night of my hospital stay. Soon we were sharing stories, our love of the Islands and Hawaiian music! I had to be well enough to be released because Joy @joysfocus was arriving, and I hadn't mentioned I'd had an accident... She's a surgical nurse, so I knew she wouldn't shock easily! I got home Saturday, she arrived Sunday and on that evening, we invited, Chris, my nurse, and his wife to join us for dinner and an infusion of Hawaiian music! Krista brought me these gorgeous flowers, so I photographed them a dozen ways! She's now a new 365 member https://365project.org/peekysweets/profile and I've seen she's already being welcomed!
My past week proves that a Dark Cloud will have a Silver Lining if you just look for it! It took getting "knocked up the side of the head" to remind me how beautiful life and people can be (though, honestly I never doubted it!)