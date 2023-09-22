Previous
I'll Get this Right Eventually... by Weezilou
Photo 2173

I'll Get this Right Eventually...

Along this journey, I seem to be "doin' Great" until I'm NOT doin' great! This time I couldn't stand on my leg that I bruised so badly...and here I am again! Joy and her sister had just left to visit San Diego for a couple of days, so I haven't mentioned this yet (again).

After a lot of exploration, x-rays and MRI, I seem to have an immense hematoma in my thigh. Several options were suggested, but, if it's left to absorb naturally, it may be that my partying is over for a couple of weeks.

Truly, this is, for me, an inconvenience as I always have a project on the fire and things to accomplish! That said, I'll be patient and see what unfolds... Maybe this is the time period I begin that illustrated novel my own father once suggested we write together ...50 years ago...? I stay open to new suggestions and possibilities in this world!

THANK YOU all for the nice comments when I have had little-to-no-time to write much, but for leaving faves. Beautiful and reflective photos cheer me.

Btw, in the ambulance the EMT was sharing his photos with me, so I didn't let him get away without having him write down the link for 365! His name is Ryan, and I hope he'll show up here, too!
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Oh Louise I am so sorry to read this! I hope they sort you out quickly and that you are home again very soon. Xxx
September 22nd, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@pamknowler what exciting news would I have to write about if I stayed at home?! ha!
September 22nd, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
@Weezilou you told me how quiet life would be once you returned to CA! I don’t think so! One thing after another! Big hug xx
September 22nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh honey! What a literal pain!! Rest well so you will be all the better to return enthusiastically before too long to full activity again. Big love from us to you. Recover well and be a patient patient! 💐❤️
September 22nd, 2023  
Denise Wood
Just come across your "ailments" and looked back at your past photos. Wishing you a speedy recovery from Aussie. I'm sure you'll mend fast and be back into a full life again soon. :)
September 22nd, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@casablanca @gilbertwood Thank you both! As I've been checked over and over, it brought to mind the mother who says to her child, regarding the ailments, "But did you die?" There you have it...Time and patience will see me through! And Ken's good help, and superior Dr and RN care!!!
September 22nd, 2023  
Denise Wood
Best wishes to you and Ken :)
September 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
When laid I I think it is a great time to work on a digital project, read a good book, or clean up my computer. Getting old is so much fun.
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise