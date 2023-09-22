I'll Get this Right Eventually...

Along this journey, I seem to be "doin' Great" until I'm NOT doin' great! This time I couldn't stand on my leg that I bruised so badly...and here I am again! Joy and her sister had just left to visit San Diego for a couple of days, so I haven't mentioned this yet (again).



After a lot of exploration, x-rays and MRI, I seem to have an immense hematoma in my thigh. Several options were suggested, but, if it's left to absorb naturally, it may be that my partying is over for a couple of weeks.



Truly, this is, for me, an inconvenience as I always have a project on the fire and things to accomplish! That said, I'll be patient and see what unfolds... Maybe this is the time period I begin that illustrated novel my own father once suggested we write together ...50 years ago...? I stay open to new suggestions and possibilities in this world!



THANK YOU all for the nice comments when I have had little-to-no-time to write much, but for leaving faves. Beautiful and reflective photos cheer me.



Btw, in the ambulance the EMT was sharing his photos with me, so I didn't let him get away without having him write down the link for 365! His name is Ryan, and I hope he'll show up here, too!

