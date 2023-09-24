Previous
Therapy Cat by Weezilou
Photo 2174

Therapy Cat

Home again! Tigger joined me immediately and slept through the night. I pet him...he purrs..., and my world is right side up! He's happy if he can be with the people he loves and chooses, so when I found him like this in the morning, I had Ken bring me my camera so I could share the view.

Doctor's orders are to rest and not venture far from the wheel chair for a few weeks. While not my style, neither is visiting the hospital so repeatedly!

This, too, shall pass! Thanks for sending love and healing messages!
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of TIgger...Louise at least you are home with Ken and Tigger. Both will help with your healing :).
September 25th, 2023  
