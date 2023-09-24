Therapy Cat

Home again! Tigger joined me immediately and slept through the night. I pet him...he purrs..., and my world is right side up! He's happy if he can be with the people he loves and chooses, so when I found him like this in the morning, I had Ken bring me my camera so I could share the view.



Doctor's orders are to rest and not venture far from the wheel chair for a few weeks. While not my style, neither is visiting the hospital so repeatedly!



This, too, shall pass! Thanks for sending love and healing messages!