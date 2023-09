Passion!

Surely this is high on the list of one of Nature's most beautiful and intricate blossoms! We were away when the last crop of fruit fell, but it's coming back strong again. I cannot wait to have a smoothie with the passion fruit, guava (that will ripen at the same time!) and some mango, yogurt and juice! That tropical goodness is hard to beat!



The fruit that forms grows from that little pearl shape right in the center!