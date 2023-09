After we'd accidently left the sunflower seeds on the table, Joy @joysfocus seized the opportunity to get some wonderful photos that she posted on FB. This following day we laid "the trap" again and Little Missy here complied beautifully! She does her "dumpster dive acrobatics" to bring up her treats from half-way down. She's happy. We're happy. And so it goes again as we get a fresh restart in the Peaceable Kingdom!