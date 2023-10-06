Dropping in on the Lepidopterist

Having less capability to get out and take photographs at present, I've spent the last several days building this collage-composite. I began with my photo of the butterfly (and the shadow) taken while visiting our daughter in Massachusetts Many of the other papers and items were from The Graphic's Fairy. The "woven mat" on the tray was a Kaleidoscope design from a phone/tablet app using one of my photos. I couldn't find a suitable image of glass for the magnifier, so I used a watercolor swatch, removed the color, set it to "screen" and reduced the color further.



While not rushing this along, I enjoyed being creative while still being somewhat sedentary