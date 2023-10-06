Previous
Dropping in on the Lepidopterist by Weezilou
Dropping in on the Lepidopterist

Having less capability to get out and take photographs at present, I've spent the last several days building this collage-composite. I began with my photo of the butterfly (and the shadow) taken while visiting our daughter in Massachusetts Many of the other papers and items were from The Graphic's Fairy. The "woven mat" on the tray was a Kaleidoscope design from a phone/tablet app using one of my photos. I couldn't find a suitable image of glass for the magnifier, so I used a watercolor swatch, removed the color, set it to "screen" and reduced the color further.

While not rushing this along, I enjoyed being creative while still being somewhat sedentary
Chris Cook ace
What a wonderful collage. Easy fav.
October 7th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
I am laughing at myself trying to understand your description of your actions to create the above beautiful image! I will just admire it knowing I will never be able to do it! 🤪🤪
October 7th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is a fantastic composite! A fav for sure.
October 7th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Fascinating how you put things together.
October 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful creation you are very artistic
October 7th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
This is wonderful. I love all the items you have selected and how you have blended it all together.
October 7th, 2023  
