Brave & Trusting

Ken and I sat outside this morning watching the backyard wildlife. At least 2-3 dozen Canada Geese flew right over us, a mockingbird sat and sang, as did a Pin-tailed Wydah! The squirrel made herself at home by the food dish, a hummingbird came to the feeder, and with a "Whoosh", this young dove perched on the chair directly next to where I was seated! We see her often, but never so close as by where I was seated there! I have photos of all I mentioned, but my little, trusting friend gained all of my admiration today!