Brave & Trusting by Weezilou
Photo 2179

Brave & Trusting

Ken and I sat outside this morning watching the backyard wildlife. At least 2-3 dozen Canada Geese flew right over us, a mockingbird sat and sang, as did a Pin-tailed Wydah! The squirrel made herself at home by the food dish, a hummingbird came to the feeder, and with a "Whoosh", this young dove perched on the chair directly next to where I was seated! We see her often, but never so close as by where I was seated there! I have photos of all I mentioned, but my little, trusting friend gained all of my admiration today!
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Lou Ann ace
She’s sweet. I could listen to them all day!
October 8th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@louannwarren We have so many multiples of doves, I typically tend to overlook them and try to capture the more singular exotics. This youngster anthropomorphically tugged at my sleeve and requested a photo!
October 8th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
She’s definitely posing for you
October 8th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
@Weezilou I’m glad you obliged. She is famous on 365. 🥰
October 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 8th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I think they are lovely with their bright blue eyeliner. It is a joy to be able to sit in your own back yard and watch nature, in so many shapes and sizes pass by.
October 8th, 2023  
