Magical Moments by Weezilou
Photo 2180

Magical Moments

Sweet as she is, "Mama Duck's" presence highlighted the lighting and reflections that I found to be most beautiful! When we refinished the pool, we exchanged white plaster for a dark gravel finish giving the water a deeper green coloration. Here, coupled with the reflection of the beige tiles, I was happy when I captured the colors surrounding the duck!

Here's one of those duck photos you asked me for, Joan @joansmor! Ken told me that they drop in to eat in the early morning, but I've yet to photograph one currently!
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
JackieR ace
That reflection colour is beautiful
October 10th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great reflections and colour.
October 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful colour of the reflection.
October 10th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
October 10th, 2023  
