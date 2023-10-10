Magical Moments

Sweet as she is, "Mama Duck's" presence highlighted the lighting and reflections that I found to be most beautiful! When we refinished the pool, we exchanged white plaster for a dark gravel finish giving the water a deeper green coloration. Here, coupled with the reflection of the beige tiles, I was happy when I captured the colors surrounding the duck!
Here's one of those duck photos you asked me for, Joan @joansmor! Ken told me that they drop in to eat in the early morning, but I've yet to photograph one currently!