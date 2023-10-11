"I Spy with My Little Eye" Goes Both Ways!

Our hardworking yard lizards bring us both joy and delight each time we walk about. We know where we can expect to see them on any given day; this one atop the garage roof can always be found here on a sunny afternoon. To some degree, I've seen their awareness of our symbiotic relationship! One clung to the wall watching Ken as he was raking leaves from the dirt, and as soon as he stood back, the lizard jumped to the spot to eat the exposed bugs! We can walk near to them and they don't run, and who wouldn't enjoy the opportunity to gaze op close on their primitive beauty?! Being a photographer means I won't forget "moments" and the smiles those moment brought me!