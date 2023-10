Under the Sea...

From several months past, we took our grandson to the aquarium and I seized the opportunity to feel transported to this liquid world. I know the names of many fish, but I thought this might be a Tang due to its mouth shape. Before someone asked for clarification, I did research and found this to be a Butterfly Fish. I'm so grateful for the years I was able to travel and go scuba diving; it's indescribably freeing!



Photo taken Mar 24, '23