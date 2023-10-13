Regal Finery

Personally, I'm hugely impressed with those photographers who capture images of these wee birds flitting amongst the flowers. Here, we've made "dining" easier but, visually, far less botanical. They come often (several times an hour) and waiting patiently will typically garner photo opportunities. They're not without an abundance of flowers in our yard, and I have chosen plants just for them, but this is where I can count on them arriving, and I don't have to give up an entire day watching for them! This is a male Anna's Hummingbird; I know we have several that live in the yard. Each year we find their nests and I think they've been propagating this territory for quite some time.