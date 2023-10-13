Previous
Regal Finery by Weezilou
Photo 2183

Regal Finery

Personally, I'm hugely impressed with those photographers who capture images of these wee birds flitting amongst the flowers. Here, we've made "dining" easier but, visually, far less botanical. They come often (several times an hour) and waiting patiently will typically garner photo opportunities. They're not without an abundance of flowers in our yard, and I have chosen plants just for them, but this is where I can count on them arriving, and I don't have to give up an entire day watching for them! This is a male Anna's Hummingbird; I know we have several that live in the yard. Each year we find their nests and I think they've been propagating this territory for quite some time.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
October 13th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
He is rather lovely and looks very happy there
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise