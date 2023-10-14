Monarch in Repose...at last!

While I have a wealth of wild-life activity in my yard, the Monarchs fly through, but never alight! On this, our grandson's 13th birthday weekend, we're here to celebrate, and I've been sitting in the garden watching the hummingbirds darting through, plentiful woodpeckers flying over, and I've noticed three types of bees. As if to offer me a change, the monarchs land and stay awhile, only moving to offer up a variety of backgrounds.



I've cropped a couple dozen and have at least that many more, but time to post one and share my exuberance for this opportunity!