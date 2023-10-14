Previous
Monarch in Repose...at last! by Weezilou
Photo 2184

Monarch in Repose...at last!

While I have a wealth of wild-life activity in my yard, the Monarchs fly through, but never alight! On this, our grandson's 13th birthday weekend, we're here to celebrate, and I've been sitting in the garden watching the hummingbirds darting through, plentiful woodpeckers flying over, and I've noticed three types of bees. As if to offer me a change, the monarchs land and stay awhile, only moving to offer up a variety of backgrounds.

I've cropped a couple dozen and have at least that many more, but time to post one and share my exuberance for this opportunity!
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helene ace
So pretty. Fav
October 14th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh this is so lovely. The monarchs also fly through Texas on their way to Mexico. So many restaurants and wineries have jumped on the bandwagon, planting butterfly friendly flowers. That Salvia is lovely. I know that has been a real treat for you, to just sit there and see so much natural beauty!
October 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a beauty.
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise