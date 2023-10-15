Muffled Sounds, but for the Nearby Ocean Waves

When the opportunity to pair Marine-Layer Fog veiling Nature's beauty we head to the beach straight away! Here we enjoyed a walk past the sand dunes, every short while, revealing the beach beyond. Two paddle boarders were all but invisible on the water, a photo of them hardly worth posting! We exchanged greetings with people as they passed, and, by happenstance, engaged a lovely couple visiting from Vancouver, as they come here twice a year.



There's something about the way we open up to one another when away on vacation. Perhaps we're in awe of the same shared moments. If we're too busy at other times, be grateful that we have this!