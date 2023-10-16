Previous
California-Beach Birthday Celebration by Weezilou
California-Beach Birthday Celebration

Our grandson, second from left, turned 13, and a gathering for his friends and their parents was held at the beach on Sunday. My daughter is fearless about throwing big parties, baking cake and arranging piles of fruit kabobs. There were bowls of chips and boxes of pizza as well as Halloween candies and drinks on ice! This beach is at the base of a cliff with many stairs, so I heard it took about 4-5 trips to bring it all down!

And this is what it was all about! Just part of the enthusiastic lot of youngsters, reveling in the autumn sun! Joining in the action was at least one seal that was spotted, shore birds of several types and a pod of dolphins frolicking!

Louise & Ken

Leslie ace
sounds like a wonderful time was had by all.
October 17th, 2023  
