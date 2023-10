At One with the Dolphins

Except for the tranquility of this scene, there's not a lot of exclaim about here! I'm sorting and culling images from past months, and this was taken on our other grandson's 10th birthday last April! It's not infrequent to see pods of dolphins alongside surfers, and those who know me well, know what I'd give to be amongst them! Don't worry about comments...just enjoy the scene and I would wish each of you this much calm and tranquility in your day today!