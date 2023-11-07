Previous
Memories Upon Memories by Weezilou
Photo 2194

Memories Upon Memories

Amidst the practice I'm doing for my classes, several teachers keep pressing to try and try and keep trying! This is one of two I tried using an old photo of Hazel next to and with her arm on a ceramic owl on the front porch. Looking for a suitable place to place her, I had this glen with Ken sitting on the rock, but I removed him with Photoshop fill. I know one of my instructors could probably show me how to blend Hazel into the scene more convincingly, though I used several color layers. So, for now, as they suggest, I'll keep trying!
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
