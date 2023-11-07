Memories Upon Memories

Amidst the practice I'm doing for my classes, several teachers keep pressing to try and try and keep trying! This is one of two I tried using an old photo of Hazel next to and with her arm on a ceramic owl on the front porch. Looking for a suitable place to place her, I had this glen with Ken sitting on the rock, but I removed him with Photoshop fill. I know one of my instructors could probably show me how to blend Hazel into the scene more convincingly, though I used several color layers. So, for now, as they suggest, I'll keep trying!