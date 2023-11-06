Previous
Password Please by Weezilou
Photo 2193

Password Please

The squirrel comes running to us when she hears the door open, and will come inside to eat peanuts and sunflower seeds while I take photos. Tigger loves to tease, but is never aggressive, and the squirrel, knowing this, will dash right past him to come in! (We also give him a treat for being nice!)

And so, over the lovely shots of the squirrel eating close by, this is a memory photo of "Tigger and his Pet Squirrel" ... or is it the other way around!


Christine Sztukowski ace
So funny
November 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
November 7th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
How lovely is this! Great friends playing!
November 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lol, what a fabulous capture!
November 7th, 2023  
