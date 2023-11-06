Password Please

The squirrel comes running to us when she hears the door open, and will come inside to eat peanuts and sunflower seeds while I take photos. Tigger loves to tease, but is never aggressive, and the squirrel, knowing this, will dash right past him to come in! (We also give him a treat for being nice!)



And so, over the lovely shots of the squirrel eating close by, this is a memory photo of "Tigger and his Pet Squirrel" ... or is it the other way around!





