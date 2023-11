Autumn in Tuscany

I've been working on my Photoshop Summit 5 classes this week, pausing to put lessons to work. Here, in 2019 (photo stamped Sept 23), Ken and I went to a photo course in Italy, so it seemed appropriate to pair two courses of study.



The trip to Italy is but a lovely memory (with a lot of photos), but I'll be working on those Photoshop Courses for many months ahead!