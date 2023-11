Autumn in California

The Thanksgiving Cactus (Schlumbergera Ttruncata) are in bloom! I double checked, and yes, the leaves on this have small thorns unlike the rounded indentations of the Christmas Cactus. I read details about nurturing them to force blooming... I think they must be writing about houseplants! We leave it on the patio year-round and it starts blooming about this time every year.



It's a little warm-weather reward for those of us who don't get the abundance of glorious fall colour!



Thanksgiving in America is November 24th.