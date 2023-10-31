Previous
Happy? Halloween! by Weezilou
Happy? Halloween!

"It's not yet even 10 AM and already I can see shadows lurking... I'm calling them out to warn you of their presence. It's about to be quite a day...but then...Just wait for the night!"

It couldn't quite hide its face! ...I spotted this as I was getting my morning coffee... I've only just begun the classes in Photoshop Summit 5 and I thought I might be able to remember the lesson on curves. I've got a long way to go, but I remembered how to alter the colors! Good enough for Halloween, but a long way to go to use them in a more practical sense the rest of the year! But now you know what I'm working on during my R&R!
("Shadow on the side of the pool thrown by the plumeria/frangipani tree there!" And this explanation is my Treat for you; no Tricks!)
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a fun edit!
October 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great edit.
October 31st, 2023  
Lin ace
Awesome edit - so cool for Halloween!
October 31st, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@linnypinny High Praise from the Halloween Queen! tee hee!
October 31st, 2023  
