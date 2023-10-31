Happy? Halloween!

"It's not yet even 10 AM and already I can see shadows lurking... I'm calling them out to warn you of their presence. It's about to be quite a day...but then...Just wait for the night!"



It couldn't quite hide its face! ...I spotted this as I was getting my morning coffee... I've only just begun the classes in Photoshop Summit 5 and I thought I might be able to remember the lesson on curves. I've got a long way to go, but I remembered how to alter the colors! Good enough for Halloween, but a long way to go to use them in a more practical sense the rest of the year! But now you know what I'm working on during my R&R!

("Shadow on the side of the pool thrown by the plumeria/frangipani tree there!" And this explanation is my Treat for you; no Tricks!)