Trick or Treat by Weezilou
Photo 2189

Trick or Treat

Because I was gifted this marvelous mobile, Ken and I now have "A Halloween Decoration"! Back in the day, I went all out for our girls, but this certainly hasn't been the year to haul out the boxes of orange decorations! This mobile is the sweetest of images, but, in deference to the holiday, I threw my energies to "spooking it up"! It gave me a great deal of pleasure to spend last evening doing this, so here for all of you, starting in the far reaches of Europe and heading our way, is my wish for you all, a Happy Halloween!
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
599% complete

