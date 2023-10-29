Trick or Treat

Because I was gifted this marvelous mobile, Ken and I now have "A Halloween Decoration"! Back in the day, I went all out for our girls, but this certainly hasn't been the year to haul out the boxes of orange decorations! This mobile is the sweetest of images, but, in deference to the holiday, I threw my energies to "spooking it up"! It gave me a great deal of pleasure to spend last evening doing this, so here for all of you, starting in the far reaches of Europe and heading our way, is my wish for you all, a Happy Halloween!