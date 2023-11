Bountiful Yield

"Still Life didn't immediately resonate with me as I've never been successful at arranging one to my satisfaction. However, as I looked closer at what lay on the kitchen counter, I considered if "doing nothing more" might have possibilities. You tell me!



Here, as we bring in the last of the season's tomatoes and potatoes, the guava are getting abundantly underway, as well as oranges, following along. (Bananas compliments of the local grocery.)