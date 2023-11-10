Timeless Memories

My friend, Magi, a life-long painter, turned 100 in June, and, when she was no longer able to get out to do landscape painting, she asked for photos of mine to inspire some new work. Here is my grandson, Ashton, on the beach near his home on a day we went to feed seagulls! She entered this in a show, and I was more-than-happy to buy it for my living room!
If you have framed art hanging in your home that you painted (or created in some fashion), or have your photos reinterpreted by others, add the tag FRAMED365 and let's acknowledge the artists amongst us, or those who honored our photography with their talent. See the thread I posted and let's add work to it to keep it alive for a while! Credit, too, to @zambianlass who helped me cook up this idea!
If you did this at some time in the past, tag those as well! I think everyone will enjoy seeing them!