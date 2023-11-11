Living in the Past

In transforming this photograph from a past year, this choice of colouration struck me with the memory of my eldest daughter in a linen jacket, floral-patterned in colors much like this. Those were the days of padded shoulders and tea-length skirts (and yes, the crazy teased fringes - bangs - to set the time period at about 1987...) While the peach-pink tones with deep sage green are colors I would still use to decorate my home, I think they've fallen from popularity...not that I have plans to purchase a new couch at this stage in my life... As I look at this, it brings daydreams of times past...good memories... These are thoughts of halcyon days because we forget, that at the time, they were fraught with trials of their own...